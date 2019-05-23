Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director /PDMR Shareholding 23-May-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding eve, a sleep brand focused on the UK & Ireland and France, announces that today, James Sturrock, CEO of the Company, has been granted options to subscribe for an aggregate of 4,400,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares" and the "Options"). Under the share plan James Sturrock has been granted 4,400,000 Options at an exercise price of 0.1p. The Options vest on a straight-line basis over a three-year vesting period in monthly increments. Following the grant of the Options, James Sturrock and his connected persons have an interest in 252,750 Ordinary Shares and 4,400,000 Options. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Sturrock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.1p each instrument, type of ("Ordinary Shares") instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Grant of options over Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) No. of options granted: 4,400,000 Exercise price: 0.1p d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: N/A Weighted average price: N/A e) Date of the transaction 22 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Peel Hunt LLP (NOMAD and +44(0)20 7418 8900 broker) George Sellar Guy Pengelley M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: DSH TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 8749 EQS News ID: 814843 End of Announcement EQS News Service

