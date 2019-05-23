

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L), a Total Quality assurance provider to industries, reported Thursday that its revenues for the four months increased 7.3 percent to 924.3 million pounds from last year's 861.2 million pounds.



In its trading update from January 1 to April 30, revenues increased 5.3 percent at constant exchange rates. Organic revenue growth was 5.3 percent on a reported basis and 3.3 percent at constant rates.



Products revenues grew 5.5 percent, Trade revenues increased 6.5 percent, and revenues from Resources grew 2.9 percent.



Further, the company said it is on track to deliver full year revenue, margin and cash targets.



André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are on track to deliver our 2019 targets of good organic revenue growth at constant rates, with moderate margin expansion and strong cash conversion. Given a good start to the year, we expect good organic revenue growth at constant currency rates in each of our three divisions: Products, Trade and Resources.'



The company's half year results to June 30 will be announced on August 1.



