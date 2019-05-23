PMS & PMDD in Spotlight at Gothenburg Event for International Menstrual Hygiene Day

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valuable knowledge about PMS & PMDD will be shared at the University of Gothenburg on May 28 at a public evening of talks, lectures and Q&A. Prof Torbjörn Bäckström, PMDD research pioneer and Asarina Pharma CSO, will speak about the science and treatment of PMDD.

The PMS & PMDD evening will take place at the University of Gothenburg, Sprängkullsgatan 19, 1700-1930. It has been organised by Isabel Lindström of the Gender Equality organisation Bättre än de flesta, together with the organisation Mensen. Over a hundred are expected to attend the event, which is being sponsored by Asarina Pharma.

PMDD: Dare to be Diagnosed

Karin Ekberg, Asarina Pharma COO: "If you or someone you know in the Gothenburg area feels like you're suffering way more than you should be around your period-you're not alone. PMDD is a devastating hormonal condition, not a mental illness or something you can 'snap out of'. Events like this offer new knowledge and new support-so it's easier to take back control, dare to get a diagnosis and get better understanding from those around you."

Peter Nordkild, Asarina Pharma CEO: "As developers of Sepranolone, the first ever dedicated therapy for PMDD, we're delighted to be sponsors. Knowledge is power, and with a full program of speakers this event is a good opportunity to learn more about this terrible condition, what it is, what causes it and what treatment options are - and will be, available."

For further information about the event please contact:

Isabel Lindström, Producer, Bättre än de flesta

Phone: 072-55-22-178

Email: isabellindstromalvarez@gmail.com

For further information about Asarina Pharma please contact:

Peter Nordkild, CEO, Asarina Pharma AB

Phone: +45-25-47-16-46

E-mail: peter.nordkild@asarinapharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asarina-pharma/r/pms---pmdd-in-spotlight-at-gothenburg-event-for-international-menstrual-hygiene-day,c2823213

The following files are available for download: