TransCanna Holdings Inc.: President and Co-Founder of Soldaze, Inc. Hired to Lead the Branding Division for TransCanna

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Transcanna Holdings Inc. (CSE:TCAN: XETR: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the hiring of Shawn Shevlin ("Shawn") the president and co-founder SolDaze, Inc., ("SolDaze") an organic CBD, THC infused mango line of snacks and treats. Shawn will oversee the newly formed branding division for TransCanna at the Modesto facility, which will be responsible for statewide sales. He has over 25 years of experience in branding agricultural related products as well as a background in sales and operations.

TransCanna and SolDaze recently executed a non-binding Letter of Intent in which TransCanna will acquire the business and assets of SolDaze. SolDaze has received numerous awards including first place for packaging design and second place for Infused Edibles at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Together, both companies are working toward the closing of the acquisition.

"The TransCanna transition team has been extremely effective in orchestrating and managing all the moving parts as we continue with the due diligence and audit work which is necessary for the acquisition to close. To say that we're extremely excited to be working with such a professional and knowledgeable company is an understatement," stated Shawn.



Prior to co-founding SolDaze, Shawn held executive positions at top organic produce companies including EarthBound Farms, Dole, and Organic Girl. He also co-created a supply chain of organic mangoes from Mexico for leading natural food brands and club stores. Shawn co-founded Handshake Farms and helped lead social responsibility efforts to support their rural communities and champion organic farming. This includes training for farmers and supporting schools and sports programs.

"Shawn will be a major addition to our team, and we are honored and excited to have him come onboard. We are currently planning our next stages to scale operations and created a blueprint for other brands we acquire and bring into the TCAN family," commented Arni Johannson, president of TransCanna.



