

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TalkTalk Telecom Group plc (TALK.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 loss before taxation was 5 million pounds, narrower than last year's loss of 100 million pounds.



The results reflected 42 million pounds of non-Headline costs associated with reorganising and simplifying the business.



Headline profit before tax was 37 million pounds, compared to 15 million pounds a year ago.



For the year, the company recorded earnings per share of 2.8 pence, compared to loss of 10.1 pence last year. Headline earnings per share were 6 pence, compared to loss of 0.7 pence a year ago.



Headline EBITDA grew 16.7 percent from last year to 237 million pounds, driven by a larger average base, increased Fibre penetration and a materially lower cost base.



Statutory revenue declined 1.3 percent to 1.632 billion pounds from 1.653 billion pounds last year. Total headline revenue went up 2.2 percent to 1.544 billion pounds.



Further, the company announced final dividend of 1.50 pence, same as last year, taking the total 2019 dividend to 2.50 pence, down from last year's 4 pence.



Looking forward, the company said it remains confident in fiscal 2020 EBITDA growth, with Headline EBITDA, including FibreNation costs, in line with market expectations.



The company is also confident in delivering strong Headline EBITDA growth over the medium term.



