

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical Plc. (HLCL.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year to 31 March 2019 increased by 41.2% to 43.5 million pounds from 30.8 million pounds last year.



Profit for the year grew to 42.62 million pounds or 35.3 pence per share from 26.29 million pounds or 22.1 pence per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the year dropped to 44.18 million pounds from 175.60 million pounds in the previous year.



The company said its Board is confident of the letting prospects of the remaining vacant space in the investment portfolio and, with net rental income increasing over the next few years, the Board expects the Group's EPRA earnings to improve significantly in the near future.



The company noted that its board recommended an increase in the final dividend of 7.1% to 7.50 pence (7.00 pence per share in 2018) which, together with the interim dividend of 2.60 pence paid in December 2018, takes the total dividend for the year to 10.10 pence, an overall increase of 6.3%.



