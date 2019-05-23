The grouping, which includes UAE-based Masdar and Moroccan independent power producer Green of Africa, is planning to begin construction this year. The project is among those realized by the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy, as part of the Noor Solar Plan to develop a minimum 2 GW of capacity by next year.The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN) has awarded the contract to build an 800 MW CSP-PV power plant 20km north of Midelt, in central Morocco, to an international consortium formed by French energy company EDF. UAE solar developer Masdar and Moroccan independent power producer ...

