Corral Petroleum Holdings: Notice Release of the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Please note that the report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 will be released on May 29th, 2019 at 9:00 am CET.

An international conference call for investors and analysts will be held on June 3rd, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.

The dial-in number is:

Standard International Access +44(0)20-3003-2666

Stockholm +46(0)8-50520424

New York +1-212-999-6659

The meeting code is Corral Q1.

For further information, please contact:

Magdalena Patrón

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +46(0)10-450-10-00

Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/notice-release-of-the-first-quarter-ended-march-31--2019,c2815588

The following files are available for download: