Corral Petroleum Holdings: Notice Release of the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Please note that the report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 will be released on May 29th, 2019 at 9:00 am CET.
An international conference call for investors and analysts will be held on June 3rd, 2019 at 3:00 pm CET.
The dial-in number is:
Standard International Access +44(0)20-3003-2666
Stockholm +46(0)8-50520424
New York +1-212-999-6659
The meeting code is Corral Q1.
For further information, please contact:
Magdalena Patrón
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: +46(0)10-450-10-00
Email: magdalena.patron@preem.se
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/notice-release-of-the-first-quarter-ended-march-31--2019,c2815588
The following files are available for download:
https://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/i/preemraff-lysekil-omringat-av-vatten-hamn-och-fartyg,c2630428
Preemraff-lysekil-omringat av vatten hamn och fartyg