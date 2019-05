OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate dropped in March, labor force survey from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent in March from 3.7 percent in December. The expected rate was 3.7 percent.



The rate for March indicates average for February to April and December reflects November to January period.



The employment rate came in at 67.8 percent in March. The number of employed increased by 12,000 from December. Compared to last year, employment rose 38,000.



At the same time, unemployment decreased by 6,000 from the previous quarter.



