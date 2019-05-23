sprite-preloader
23.05.2019 | 09:58
Meikles Ld - 5th Cautionary Announcement

London, May 23

MEIKLES LIMITED

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Further to the cautionary statement published in the press on 22 February 2019 and subsequent updates on 20 March 2019, 12 April 2019 and 2 May 2019, the Directors of Meikles Limited wish to advise shareholders that discussion to sell certain of its hospitality assets are ongoing. The Company will be seeking the approval of its shareholders for the proposed disposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened at a future date.

The Directors advise shareholders of Meikles Limited and the public to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of Meikles Limited.

T MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

23 May 2019.


