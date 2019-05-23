Powered by Trustwave: Sure Strengthens Cybersecurity Capabilities as Organizations Contend with Advanced Adversarial Tactics and a Shifting Threat Landscape

Trustwave, a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider, and Sure, a leading telecommunications provider serving the Channel Islands and Isle of Man (CIIOM), today announced a partnership to offer Trustwave Managed Security Services and other cybersecurity solutions to help organizations combat cyber threats, protect data and reduce security risk. The alliance addresses data sovereignty and other challenges organizations face to help ensure offshore data is properly housed, handled and protected.

Trustwave Managed Security Services offer a viable path for Sure customers to address advanced information security threats while alleviating the pressures created by resource constraints, skills shortages, compliance requirements and the rapid adoption of new technologies. As a key element of the partnership, Trustwave architected and developed a platform that will be deployed within Sure's Channel Island data centers providing a service that analyzes and correlates customer data against known and unknown threats while monitoring and identifying incidences as they happen.

"Our alliance with Sure leverages our expertise in delivering world-class managed security services to detect, protect and remediate persistent attacks from adversaries who are invariably refining techniques to gain access to an organization's critical assets," said Barry O'Connell, General Manager, Europe, Middle East Africa at Trustwave. "We look forward to working with Sure to help businesses solve these complex security challenges."

Trustwave Managed Security Services are delivered through a global network of Advanced Security Operation Centers (ASOCs) with a center located in the heart of London. These centers identify, track and collect cybersecurity threat intelligence and benefit from the capabilities of Trustwave SpiderLabs, a renowned team of ethical hackers, threat hunters, security researchers and incident responders that spearhead immediate action as security events emerge. These highly skilled practitioners are grouped together based on industry specific proficiency and experience resulting in intimate knowledge of client environments and response playbooks for any given threat situation.

"The threat landscape continues to rapidly shift especially in regions that have distinctive data protection challenges because of industries served such as professional and financial services," stated Ian Kelly, Chief Executive Officer at Sure. "Our partnership with Trustwave will further cement Sure's position as a leading provider of offshore security services by providing businesses with highly-advanced cybersecurity capabilities that scale as needed to address evolving threats and regulatory requirements--capabilities most would find impossible to achieve with given resources."

For more information about the Trustwave services offered by Sure, including a host of additional offerings covering security consulting, database and email security, training and incident response, visit: https://international.sure.com.

About Sure

Sure International is the corporate division of Sure, a telecommunications group, and specialises in offshore connectivity, enabling those companies that operate in the islands to reliably and efficiently connect and transact with their global partners. From its Tier III data centres in the Channel Islands, a uniquely safe place to host business data, Sure International offers a full complement of offshore hosting, cloud technologies, cybersecurity solutions and managed services.

Sure is a member of the Batelco Group. For more information visit https://international.sure.com.

About Trustwave

Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, security testing, consulting, technology solutions and cybersecurity education, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.

