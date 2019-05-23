ITALY: The International Fitness World From 30th May to 2nd June 2019 at RiminiWellness

Companies, delegations and visitors arriving from 80 countries for the huge fitness, wellness and sports event.

Events scheduled include the Personal Trainer Day and Business to Business Congress organized by EuropeActive, the European non-profit fitness association

RIMINI, Italy, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In Rimini (Italy), from 30th May to 2nd June, over 400 companies are awaited in an indoor and outdoor area of 170,000 square metres, for the great European trade fair of fitness, wellness, sport, bodybuilding and healthy nutrition. This fourteenth edition will be the most international of RiminiWellness's long history, thanks to this year's collaboration with ITA -Italian Trade Agency and the launch of a program of incoming trade members from Spain, the Gulf Area and Northern Europe. Important business participation will also arrive from Bulgaria, Ireland, Poland, Tunisia, Russia, Ukraine, Hungary, Czech Republic, Portugal, TurkeyandIsrael. Organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), RiminiWellness will host 80 countries (exhibitors, delegations and visitors).

The program includes approximately 200 conferences, meetings and appointments for the pro section, 1,500 hours of lessons and workouts and the entire Rimini Riviera on the move along over 20 kilometres of coast with a myriad of events, competitions and parties.

Through the years, RiminiWellness, the event for the public, trade members and professionals, has become the key leading appointment, eagerly awaited as the event hosting the debut and presentation to the market of all the sector's new products. The city of Rimini will become the crossroads of business, culture andvariousdisciplines. Trade members, buyers, presenters and journalists will arrive from various parts of the world, to make this event once again the international stage for business meetings between enterprises.

And precisely under the banner of internationality, on 30th and 31st May, EuropeActive, the European non-profit fitness association headquartered in Brussels, will organize "Business to Business Congress" the event for fitness entrepreneurs which includes among its speakers Olga Burkova, Director World Class Russia, and "Personal Trainer Day", a day entirely dedicated to the sector's professionals, on which lecturers include Francesco Bertiato, Head of the Wellness Institute, Laura Hoggins on behalf of WIFA (Women in Fitness Association), the global non-profit association that unites women in the fitness industry, Alexis Batrakoulis,winner if the 2018 IDEA Personal Trainer of the Year Award and Igor Castiglia, presenter and speaker at the most important fitness conventions.

For information: en.riminiwellness.com

