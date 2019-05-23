

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's Ifo business confidence and euro area flash PMI reports are due. Germany's business confidence index is expected to fall to 99.1 in May from 99.2 in April.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro rose against the pound, it declined against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 122.90 against the yen, 1.1245 against the franc, 0.8834 against the pound and 1.1143 against the greenback as of 3:55 am ET.



