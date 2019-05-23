

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Waste-to-product company Renewi Plc (RWI.L), formed by the merger of Shanks Group plc and Van Gansewinkel Groep B.V., reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 loss before tax from continuing operations was 89 million euros, wider than last year's 52.8 million euros.



The statutory loss after tax, including all discontinued and exceptional items, was 97.7 million euros, compared to loss of 53.9 million euros a year ago.



Basic loss per share from continuing operations was 9.0 cents, compared to loss of 6.5 cents last year.



Underlying profit before tax was 63.8 million euros, 58.2 million euros last year. Underlying earnings per share was 6.1 cents, compared to 5.4 cents a year ago. Underlying EBIT from total operations grew 11 percent to 87.0 million euros.



Revenue from total operations went up 1 percent to 1.799 billion euros from 1.779 billion euros a year ago.



Further, the company said the total dividend for the year is 1.45 pence per share, as previously announced.



Looking ahead, Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Our outlook for FY20 is unchanged. Resuming soil shipments at ATM, executing the Group's non-core disposals and reducing our leverage will strengthen the Group's position.'



In London, Renewi shares were trading at 38 pence, up 4.54 percent.



