New report uncovers what customers truly want from a food shopping experience and the leading UK grocery retailers that are best meeting their needs

World-leading customer data science company dunnhumby and Retail Week have partnered on an exclusive study to better understand what customers want from a food shopping experience.

As part of the study -'Grocery CX: Driving loyalty in a disloyal market'- 2,000 UK consumers were asked about their in-store and online retail grocery experiences. As a result, we can identify their top criteria for satisfaction, how each major retailer is measuring up against these and key actions retailers must take if they are to improve their customer experience both online and offline.

Selection of key findings:

Customers reported feeling 'most loyal to' Ocado and Tesco for the online shopping experience they provide, while M&S and Waitrose generated the strongest feelings of loyalty in store.

The survey indicated distinctions between emotional and behavioural loyalty. Respondents rated 'shopping with a retailer that offers a loyalty scheme' as being more important than 'feeling loyal' towards a retailer. Two-thirds of respondents with a Tesco Clubcard claimed they would be more likely to shop in store with Tesco.

"The findings highlight the importance of getting the basics right: Customers expect freshness, a good range of products and value for money as standard. A strong online offering is also critical, as Customers increasingly shop both in store and online and expect a convenient, personalised experience across all touchpoints," Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO dunnhumby.

