Visiongain Report Analyses Leading Players Within the Translational Regenerative Medicine Manufacturers Market

- Top 25 Translational Regenerative Medicine Manufacturers 2019
- Medtronic, Acelity, Integra Lifesciences, NuVasive, Orthofix International, Anika Therapeutics, Organogenesis, UniQure, TiGenix, Vericel Corporation, Other Companies
LONDON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the global translational regenerative medicine is estimated at $28bn. The global translational regenerative medicine market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of several vendors. The competition is likely to increase with advances in R&D and technological innovations. The market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and local vendors that provide cost-effective products with limited features and functionalities.
Report Scope
• This report discusses the global translational regenerative medicine market and provides revenue forecastto 2028 for this market and its leading submarkets:
• Stem Cells
• Tissue Engineering
• Gene Therapy
• This report discusses several translational regenerative medicine products and provides revenue forecast to 2028 for:
• Osteocel Plus
• Apligraf
• Grafix/Stravix
• ReCell
• Assessment of the 25 leading manufacturers in the global translational regenerative medicine market:
• Acelity
• Alphatec Spine
• Anika Therapeutics
• Arthesys
• Avita Medical
• Integra Lifesciences
• Medipost
• Medtronic
• Mesoblast
• NuVasive
• Organogenesis
• Orthofix International
• TiGenix
• UniQure
• Vericel Corporation
• Other companies
This report discusses product portfolio, key developments, financial information, performance analysis, revenue forecast and pipeline analysis.
• Of the top 25 translational regenerative medicine manufacturers, the report provides revenue forecast for 22 of these companies for the period of 2018 to 2028.
• Qualitative analysis of the translational regenerative medicine market: PESTEL analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, factors that drive and restrain the market, opportunity and trends in the market.
• This report discusses the regulation of regenerative medicine in the US, Japan, China, Australia, India and Ireland.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• Who are the leading Translational Regenerative Medicine (TRM) manufacturers?
• What factors are driving and restraining the growth of these leading TRM manufacturers?
• How have the leading TRM manufacturers performed financially in recent years?
• Which TRM manufacturer will experience revenue growth over the coming years?
• What strategies have TRM manufacturers been implementing for sales growth in recent years?
• Which technologies will be crucial to TRM manufacturers from 2018 to 2028?
Companies covered in the report include:
Aastrom Biosciences Inc.
Alphatec Spine
Anika Therapeutics
Anterogen
Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Athersys
Avita Medical
AxoGen, Inc.
Azaya Therapeutics, Inc.
Benda Pharmaceutical
BioTime Inc
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc
Cell Cure Neurosciences Ltd.
Cell Therapy
Cellerix
Cephalon
Chiesi Farmaceutici
Clinical Cell Culture (C3)
Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.
Dow Agro Sciences
ES Cell International Pte. Ltd.
Gamida Cell Ltd.
Healios K.K.
Humacyte
InoCard
Instratek
Integra LifeSciences
Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co.
Johnson & Johnson
LifeMap Sciences, Inc.
LifeMap Sciences, Ltd.
Macropore Biosurgery Inc.
Medipost
Medline Industries, Inc.
Medtronic
Mesoblast Inc.
Mesoblast International Sàrl
Mesoblast Ltd.
Nikon CeLL innovation Co., Ltd. (NCLi)
NuTech Medical
NuVasive
OncoCyte Corporation
Organogenesis Inc.
OrthoCyte Corporation
Orthofix International
Osiris Therapeutics
Oxford BioMedica
Pfizer
Pharmicell Co., Ltd.
ReCyte Therapeutics, Inc.
Regenerys Ltd.
Renova Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
Sanofi
Shanghai Sunway Biotech
Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech
Shire
Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
StemSource Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Sun Pharma
Takeda
TiGenix NV
UniQure
Vericel Corp.
Visiomed
Xcellerex
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Brown University
Cleveland Clinic
European Commission
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
SwissMedic
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
The University of Michigan
The University of Texas Health Science Center
University of Massachusetts
University of Pittsburgh's Medical Center
