

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Thursday as fears that the U.S.-China trade conflict was spiraling into a technology cold war dashed hopes of a deal before or at the G20 summit to be held next month in Japan.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 39.19 points or 1.36 percent to 2,852.52 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell as much as 1.58 percent to 27,267.13 amid the stand-off between the world's two largest economies.



Japanese shares ended notably lower as tech stocks sold off heavily on reports the United States was considering sanctions on video surveillance firm Hikvision. The Nikkei average dropped 132.23 points or 0.62 percent to 21,151.14 while the broader Topix index closed 0.36 percent lower at 1,540.58.



Index heavyweight SoftBank Group plunged 5.3 percent after announcing it would postpone launching new smartphones made by Huawei Technologies Co. Tech stocks such as Advantest, TDK Corp and Tokyo Electron lost 2-7 percent.



Inpex Corp plummeted 5 percent as oil extended falls from the previous session amid surging U.S. crude inventories. Daiichi Sankyo Co rose over 1 percent on a Nikkei report that the drugmaker was in talks with several companies to sell its wholly owned over-the-counter drug unit for around 100 billion yen ($900 million).



In economic releases, the manufacturing sector in Japan fell into contraction in May, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed in its preliminary report - posting a manufacturing PMI score of 49.6, down from 50.2 in April.



Australian markets declined on fears of a protracted U.S.-China trade war. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 18.90 points or 0.29 percent to 6,491.80 while the broader All Ordinaries ended down 13.80 points or 0.21 percent at 6,584.30.



Mining heavyweight BHP fell 2 percent and Rio Tinto shed 0.7 percent despite record high iron ore prices. Fortescue Metals Group rose 1 percent after falling sharply the previous day on going ex-dividend.



The big four banks fell between 1.1 percent and 2.3 percent. Energy stocks Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search, Origin Energy and Santos gave up 1-2 percent as oil prices extended bigger falls from the previous session.



Construction materials supplier Adelaide Brighton soared 6.3 percent after Australia's prudential regulator proposed easing of certain lending criteria for home loans.



Wesfarmers advanced 1.6 percent on news it has moved a step closer to acquiring lithium miner Kidman Resources.



Seoul stocks ended lower amid an intensifying trade dispute between the United States and China. The benchmark Kospi slid 5.27 points or 0.26 percent to 2,059.59. SK Hynix and Posco fell over 1 percent.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending up 25.93 points or 0.25 percent at 10,263.41.



U.S. stocks fell modestly overnight amid continued escalation in trade tensions and as a U.S. federal judge ruled that Qualcomm illegally suppressed competition for cellphone chips.



Meanwhile, minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed that the central bank is in no rush to alter the path of interest rates amid an environment of moderate U.S. economic growth and muted inflation pressures.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.3 percent.



