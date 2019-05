It has been decided to delist the below bonds with effect as per 24 June 2019. The last day of trading in the bonds is 21 June 2019. Issuer ISIN Name Nasdaq Inc XS0942100388 NDAQ 3,875% Senior Notes 2021 Nasdaq Inc XS1418630023 NDAQ 1,750% Senior Notes 2023 ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66