Loylogic, the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs, and Irish Life, Ireland's leading life and pensions insurance provider, announce the launch of a reward store for Irish Life's new and innovative health and well-being app, MyLife. The MyLife app encourages people to adopt a healthier lifestyle, and it rewards them for doing so. Irish Life customers will have access to a reward store built by Loylogic, and will be able to claim rewards for their healthy behaviour through this store.

Irish Life took digital health to a new level by introducing the MyLife app to their offering. The app empowers individuals to monitor and become active participants in their own healthcare. It engages users in holistic health, including sleep, nutrition, exercise and mental well-being. The new MyLife app, created with Loylogic and dacadoo, gives users points for healthy behaviour such as tracking their exercise, sleep and weight, and incentivizes Irish Life customers with rewards for keeping on track and adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Loylogic developed the points incentive and provides the program's points redemption experience on its state-of-the-art reward platform. Users of the app not only earn points through adopting a healthier lifestlye, but are also able to redeem earned points on various leading brands in the reward store. The 'MyLife' reward store provides rewards specifically tailored to the Irish market, with incentives designed to help people become healthier and happier, divided into categories such as fitness, nutrition, relaxation and adventure.

Ciarán Tobin, Head of the MyLife Program comments on the partnership "The MyLife digital platform gives consumers a way of tracking their Health Score and rewards them through the integrated rewards program which we have developed with our partner Loylogic. We are delighted to be the first Irish Insurance company bringing this level of digital innovation to market."

Dominic Hofer, Founder CEO, Loylogic, shares his excitement on the partnership, "We are excited to support this great mission of creating a healthier Ireland, leveraging our extensive experience in loyalty and rewards. By adding a behavior-based points incentive model, Irish Life adds a key engagement driver to MyLife that motivates and rewards users for adopting a healthier lifetyle. We are looking forward to building a great reward program with Irish Life and playing a key role in providing positive change in people's mindset."

About Irish Life

Irish Life is one of Ireland's leading financial services companies with over 1.3 million customers. For over 75 years, Irish Life has helped people in Ireland look after their life insurance, health insurance, pension and investment needs. Since July 2013 Irish Life has been part of the Great-West Lifeco group of companies, one of the world's leading life assurance organisations. Irish Life is committed to delivering innovative products backed by the highest standards of customer service.

About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator of points commerce experiences. We build and run engaging loyalty solutions that empower programs and members with more choices to collect and redeem points online, in-app and in-store. With international offices and a global content platform featuring millions of products and services, Loylogic is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved most. www.loylogic.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005255/en/

Contacts:

Richa Bakshi

Richa.bakshi@loylogic.com