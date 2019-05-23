The government of Haiti and the World Bank have put in place a financial instrument to provide access to capital for companies active in clean off-grid energy solutions. The aim is to power 200,000 households over 10 years.Floods, hurricanes, and earthquakes have repeatedly spelled disaster for Haiti, taking their toll on the island's infrastructure to the extent only one in three households are connected to the grid. In rural areas the figure falls to 5%. The government of Haiti and the World Bank have launched a $17 million Off-Grid Electricity Fund to increase energy access for Haitians. The ...

