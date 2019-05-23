Atos International: The French Defense Procurement Agency selects the consortium led by Atos for Project Artemis, phase II

Paris, May 23, 2019 - As part of the second phase of Project Artemis1, Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has been selected, alongside its strategic partners - Capgemini and the CEA - to deliver a prototype of a Big Data platform to the French Defense Procurement Agency (Direction Générale de l'Armement, DGA)2. Project Artemis aims to provide the French Ministry of the Armed Forces with a sovereign « infostructure » for massive data storage and management.

The exploitation of more and more numerous and diverse data is a major challenge to maintain operational control of the French armed forces. Project Artemis, launched in November 2017 by the DGA, aims to meet operational needs through use cases that will facilitate the management and decision-making process of the Army's various services. Project Artemis aims to provide France with a bulk data processing capability to enable it to act independently in the fields of military intelligence, operational command, and in the digital space.

To address the industrial, sovereignty and innovation challenges of the project, the consortium led by Atos - already selected by DGA for the phase I - was selected to take part in the second phase of Project Artemis:

Atos, leader of the consortium, will design the sovereign platform. It will include the physical High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure with its BullSequana servers, the infostructure, i.e. a collaborative application development environment or software forge; as well as the various security aspects. Atos will also provide its expertise in data science and will develop three use cases focused on intelligence and information processing.

Capgemini brings its ability to develop and implement artificial intelligence at scale by integrating innovative partners. Capgemini will develop three use cases in the fields of cybersecurity, health services and predictive maintenance. The group will also be in charge of the creation of the "software factory" which will allow Artemis users to develop their own products.

The CEA is involved in several use cases and in securing the infostructure. The CEA brings its scientific expertise and competencies, particularly in the fields of high-performance computing, cybersecurity, and semantic analysis of text and images.

The consortium also relies on a set of academic partners (ENS Paris-Saclay and UTC Compiègne), medium-sized enterprises (Bertin Technologies) and startups.

At the end of the second development phase3 of Project Artemis, six use cases4 will enable the different entities of the Ministry of the Armed Forces to take advantage of new capabilities resulting from digital technologies for knowledge-sharing, better monitoring of soldiers' health, predictive maintenance of equipment, treatment and visualization of strategic and tactical information. The approach relies heavily on agile and incremental methodologies to stay as close as possible to innovations and user needs.

« Our consortium is now at the heart of a program which will enable the Ministry of the Armed Forces to maintain its information system at the highest technological level. We are answering Artemis' needs with powerful and secure technologies, resulting from Atos' R&D approach, unique in Europe, with the association of the two biggest computer services companies in Europe, together with the CEA, and the ability to capture French innovation through a sovereign ecosystem. This positioning and sovereign infostructure will prove decisive in anchoring the strategic autonomy of France et will contribute to a long-term European vision and ambition in AI for defense. » says Daniel le Coguic, Senior Vice-President for Big Data & Security at Atos France.

1 ARTEMIS : Architecture for Processing and Massive Exploitation of Multi-Source Information (in French : Architecture de Traitement et d'Exploitation Massive de l'Information multi-Sources)

2 The French Defense Procurement Agency is the French Government Defense procurement and technology agency responsible for the program management, development and purchase of weapon systems for the French military

3The second phase of the Artemis project aims to: design a sovereign architecture for massive data processing and exploitation; develop the infostructure (a multi-level security software platform that will support the new data processing system); shorten development cycles and accelerate the implementation of new uses; foster innovation within a sovereign ecosystem

4 Planning and predictive maintenance, knowledge sharing and synthesis, carrier mobility, staff health status, processing and cross-referencing of heterogeneous data, network analysis





