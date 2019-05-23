Camunda Inc.: Camunda Expands Partner Network with Infosys to Provide Open Source Workflow Automation

BERLIN, May 23, 2019, a software company reinventing workflow and decision automation, today announced that Infosys has joined the Camunda Partner Program. As a Camunda partner, Infosys will offer its clients in North America and around the world access to an integrated platform for software developers and business stakeholders, covering all phases of workflow automation - from process design and execution, to continuous process improvement. Through this partnership, Infosys will offer its clients access to both Camunda's open source and enterprise solutions.



Camunda's stack includes a robust toolkit for modeling and executing business processes, coupled with powerful visual interfaces for monitoring and troubleshooting active processes and analyzing large volumes of process data. Camunda also provides educational resources including the book Real-Life BPMN , that will enable Infosys to consult on BPMN ISO standards that Camunda helped shape.

"We see many companies facing pressure to digitize and transform their business processes, and as a result IT services firms need partners who can fully enable their clients to complete their digital transformation projects," said Jakob Freund, CEO and Co-Founder, Camunda. "Working with Infosys, especially with their market leadership position, will provide more businesses access to our workflow automation solutions."

"Infosys predicts that legacy systems will be the single biggest barrier to digital transformation in 2019," says Gautam Khanna, Vice President, Global Head - Modernization Practice, Infosys. "We are excited to partner with Camunda and offer their lightweight and flexible platform to our clients that will further reduce their dependency on vendor-specific knowledge to integrate BPM software into existing product stacks, or to deploy new workflows."

About Camunda

Camunda is a software company reinventing workflow automation. Hundreds of companies including 24 Hour Fitness, AT&T, Lufthansa Technik and Zalando trust Camunda to automate core business processes to the highest possible extent, allowing their business to scale and revenue to grow without proportionally increasing operating costs.

With its open source-based workflow automation and decision platform, Camunda provides detailed visibility into business operations across distributed systems, boosts system resilience and enables enterprises to overcome "big workflow" challenges resulting from digital transformation. One of the fastest growing companies in EMEA as ranked by Deloitte, Camunda is based in Berlin with offices in San Francisco and Denver, USA. To learn more visit: https://camunda.com/ .