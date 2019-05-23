

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Thursday as persistent U.S.-China China trade tensions and Brexit worries dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.



The British pound hovered near four-month lows after a key ally resigned from May's cabinet late on Wednesday, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to step down. A report from The Times said May is likely to announce her departure from office on Friday.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 98 points or 1.33 percent at 7,235 after inching up 0.1 percent on Wednesday.



Miners BHP, Glencore and Antofagasta fell 2-3 percent amid an escalating cold war between the United States and China.



Merlin Entertainments jumped nearly 6 percent after U.S. activist investment group ValueAct urged the owner of Madame Tussauds and Legoland to go private.



Serco Group soared over 9 percent after it agreed to buy the Naval Systems Business Unit and related contracting entities from Alion Science & Technology Corp. for $225 million.



