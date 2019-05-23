The "Chloride Oxides and Chloride Hydroxides of Copper and Other Metals: European Union Market Outlook 2018 and Forecast till 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Scope:

Comprehensive investigation of the European Union market of chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides of copper and other metals, focusing on the overall EU market as well as country markets

Historical and present market statistics, future market outlook

In-depth coverage of market characteristics: information on production and consumption trends, prices and trade dynamics (EU total and by country)

Profiles of the most prominent chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides of copper and other metals manufacturers and listing of suppliers

A brief review of the key chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides of copper and other metals consumers

Chloride Oxides and Chloride Hydroxides of Copper and Other Metals market prospects (including production, consumption and price changes)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Chloride Oxides and Chloride Hydroxides of Copper and Other Metals: properties and uses

1.2. Manufacturing process

2. EUROPEAN UNION MARKET FOR CHLORIDE OXIDES AND CHLORIDE HYDROXIDES OF COPPER AND OTHER METALS (2013-2017)

2.1. Market for Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides, of copper and other metals in the EU countries (2013-2017)

2.1.1. Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides, of copper and other metals: production volume and dynamics

2.1.2. Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides, of copper and other metals: consumption trends

2.1.3. Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides, of copper and other metals: trade statistics

2.1.4. Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides, of copper and other metals: prices

3. LOCAL MARKETS FOR CHLORIDE OXIDES AND CHLORIDE HYDROXIDES OF COPPER AND OTHER METALS (2013-2017)

3.1. Spain

3.1.1. Production

3.1.2. Consumption

3.1.3. Trade

3.1.4. Prices

3.2. Portugal

3.2.1. Production

3.2.2. Consumption

3.2.3. Trade

3.2.4. Prices

3.3. Finland

3.3.1. Production

3.3.2. Consumption

3.3.3. Trade

3.3.4. Prices

3.4. The United Kingdom

3.4.1. Production

3.4.2. Consumption

3.4.3. Trade

3.4.4. Prices

4. PROSPECTS OF THE MARKET FOR CHLORIDE OXIDES AND CHLORIDE HYDROXIDES OF COPPER AND OTHER METALS (2018-2023)

4.1. Production forecast

4.2. Consumption forecast

4.3. Price forecast

5. LEADING MANUFACTURERS OF CHLORIDE OXIDES AND CHLORIDE HYDROXIDES OF COPPER AND OTHER METALS IN THE EU COUNTRIES

6. SUPPLIERS OF CHLORIDE OXIDES AND CHLORIDE HYDROXIDES OF COPPER AND OTHER METALS IN THE EU COUNTRIES (INCL. CONTACT DETAILS)

7. CONSUMERS OF CHLORIDE OXIDES AND CHLORIDE HYDROXIDES OF COPPER AND OTHER METALS IN THE EU COUNTRIES

