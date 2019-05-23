BestBonus: Why Gambling Legislation is Good

STOCKHOLM, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some countries make gambling forbidden, some legalise it. What is the right approach to online gambling? One could say there are three ways of relating to online gambling as a gambling authority.

Make online gambling forbidden and leave gamblers to illegal operators

Let it be a grey market where abroad online casino facilities are legal to use

Legalise and regulate the market to be able to set the rules that can more realitically limit the harm of gambling.

The site BestBonus posted a couple of interesting pros why New Zealand should regulate the market for gambling and betting.

"It seems to exist a standpoint where there are a kind of nobility in not legalising gambling, and that it's a way to protect people from being addicted. Since some people want and will be gambling online regardless of the legality of it, the best way to protect people from fraudulent operators and unsound gambling habits is likely to regulate a market. Markets where gambling are totally forbidden the law pushes gamblers into illegal operators violence."

Benefits of regulation

Less gamblers that suffers from addiction

Tax income from the licensed operators

Increased control over money laundering through online casinos

Less advertising from online casinos and betting houses

Keys and tools

Digital identification

Self exclusion on national level

Only one welcome bonus per operator license

Play pause option

Player budgets with maximum loss

No advertising that appeal to underaged

No advertising presenting gambling as a way to get rich.

Limited direct marketing

Sweden has been a success

"

Sweden got regulated

the 1st of January 2019 after a long period of being a market without regulations. In many ways the market worked very much like New Zealand does today. By the 1st of april 2019 over 30 000 people had self excluded them from casinos with the Swedish License."

