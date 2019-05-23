Bitsdaq to Start Resonance Trading of IHT with BQQQ

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Bitsdaq, AsiaGlobal's crypto exchange announced today, that the first IEO project platform token BQQQ, will begin its resonance trade with IHT on 14:00, May 23. The purpose of this event is to give back to the IHT community and reward Bitsdaq's loyal supporters. IHT is the encryption cloud platform of the i-house.com of Bitsdaq's parent company, this event will bring new trading experiences for investors.

Bitsdaq claims that under the certain algorithm the IHT conversion in the resonance trading will be directly imported into the address corresponding to the trader's BQQQ private key. The resonance trading will be divided into seven stages, each stage is allocated a certain quota which will automatically enter the next stage after the sale is completed.

Ricky Ng, Bitsdaq's chairman and CEO states, since the rapid development of the Bitsdaq, the team has fully communicated with users and closely followed the feedback and suggestions of the community. The resonance trading was initiated in response to public opinion to launch a community-based project that regards users' interests as the core value. This will also enable more users to get to know Bitsdaq IEO platform and BQQQ.

"The resonance trading mode has triggered changes in the market landscape, bringing liquidity to the entire market. Thus, we've implemented IHT to BQQQ conversion function into Bitsdaq system to bring users innovative trading experiences. This event aims to show our gratitude to all the users who supported Bitsdaq and to give back to IHT community. The resonance trading mode is helpful to promote the ecosystem development of BQQQ. "

The resonance trading rules are listed on the official website.

Over the past three months, Bitsdaq has accumulated over 2 million registered users and 100,000+ community members on Telegram. There are also more than 2 million active wallet address holding BQQQ's candy token BXBC. Also, according to Similarweb, Bitsdaq web traffic ranked third (second only to Binance and Coinbase) among global crypto exchanges, with a total of 11.4 million monthly visits. Additionally, Bitsdaq Launchpad, has gained significant market attention, receiving hundreds of project applications for IEOs.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a wider selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

About IHT

IHT is a distributed accounting and smart contract technology developed for the purpose of splitting real estate under i-house.com, utilizing blockchain. With IHT's smart contract, large real estate can be split and distributed to financial institutions. In this way, the user will get the opportunity to invest small amounts of money and benefit from real estate.

