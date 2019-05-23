

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sina Corporation (SINA) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $33.08 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $28.69 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Sina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $28.85 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $475.14 million from $440.75 million last year.



Sina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $28.85 Mln. vs. $35.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $475.14 Mln vs. $440.75 Mln last year.



