Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 22-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.61p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.88p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---