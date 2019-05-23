Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 22-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1871.31p INCLUDING current year revenue 1883.82p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1826.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 1839.09p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---