sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

72,84 Euro		-0,56
-0,76 %
WKN: A0HGF5 ISIN: US12541W2098 Ticker-Symbol: CH1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,80
72,77
14:57
71,69
72,71
14:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CH ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC72,84-0,76 %