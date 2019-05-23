Acquisition further strengthens company's European Surface Transportation business

C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) continues to expand its global footprint with its announcement of the acquisition of Dema Service S.p.A. (Dema Service) on May 22, 2019. Dema Service is a leading provider of European road transportation based in Italy.

"The acquisition of Dema Service is an exciting milestone for C.H. Robinson and will strengthen our existing footprint in Italy, one of the largest road transportation markets in Europe," said Jeroen Eijsink, President of Europe for C.H. Robinson. "We are eager to work with Dema Service's customers to offer our full suite of logistics services to help improve their supply chains."

This is the second European acquisition for C.H. Robinson in 2019. The company recently acquired the freight forwarding group Space Cargo, which expanded C.H. Robinson's presence in Spain and Columbia.

Dema Service is a privately-owned logistics company providing road transportation services across Europe. Headquartered in Pescara, Italy, Dema Service has approximately 100 employees and three offices located in Italy, Poland and Czech Republic.

"We are excited to join C.H. Robinson, one of the world's largest third-party logistics (3PL) providers, and contribute to the company's strong presence in Europe," said Mauro de Lellis, Co-Founder of Dema Service. "Our extensive local market knowledge in combination with C.H. Robinson's global network will allow us to provide world-class service to customers."

C.H. Robinson will integrate Dema Service into its European Surface Transportation division and single global technology platform, Navisphere.

About C.H. Robinson

At C.H. Robinson, we believe in accelerating global trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. Using the strengths of our knowledgeable people, proven processes, and global technology, we help our customers work smarter, not harder. As one of the world's largest third-party logistics providers (3PL), we provide a broad portfolio of logistics services, fresh produce sourcing and managed services for more than 124,000 customers and 76,000 active contract carriers through our integrated network of offices and more than 15,000 employees. In addition, the company, our Foundation and our employees contribute millions of dollars annually to a variety of organizations. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, C.H. Robinson (CHRW) has been publicly traded on the NASDAQ since 1997. For more information, visit http://www.chrobinson.com or view our company video.

About Dema Service

Dema Service is a leading provider of truck brokerage in Europe. The company also provides freight forwarding and other logistics services. Dema Service was founded in 2004 and is based in Pescara, Italy.

Contacts:

FOR INVESTOR INQUIRIES, CONTACT:

Robert Houghton, Vice President Investor Relations and Treasury

Email: robert.houghton@chrobinson.com

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, CONTACT:

Kristin Marchiafava, Director of Public Relations

Email: kristin.marchiafava@chrobinson.com