SoftServe Becomes Gold Partner of MassChallenge HealthTech

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announces it has become a Gold Partner of MassChallenge HealthTech, MassChallenge's digital health accelerator. Located in Boston, MassChallenge HealthTech matches entrepreneurs and industry partners to work on demonstration projects that solve problems, accelerate innovation, and transform healthcare. Since 2016, the MassChallenge HealthTech community has comprised of startups, champions, business mentors, medical healthcare professionals, and digital health enthusiasts passionate about its shared mission of improving health through entrepreneurship.

"We are excited to welcome SoftServe to our community of partners," said Nick Dougherty, managing director of MassChallenge HealthTech. "We are confident their product expertise will help our companies bring high-quality and cutting-edge technologies to market faster."

As a HealthTech Gold Partner, SoftServe will further help later-stage, digital health startups by providing expertise in digital innovation and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT).

"The future of healthcare innovation will be driven through mutual collaboration and the utilization of industry-leading technology," said Richard Herrington, executive vice president, Client Success at SoftServe. "The opportunity to support digital health startups in MassChallenge HealthTech with our technical expertise and resources is an exciting opportunity for SoftServe. We are thrilled to be a part of a community that is so passionate about healthcare and solving key challenges through innovation and entrepreneurship."

