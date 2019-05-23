Hexion To Exhibit Full Suite of Forest Products Resins Technology at Upcoming LIGNA Conference

Hexion Inc.'s ("Hexion" or the "Company") versatile EcoBindTM adhesives for structural engineered wood products recently completed all independent laboratory testing required by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and is certified for high volume manufacture of glue laminated beams (glulam) and cross-laminated timber (CLT).

"Our newly certified adhesive system improves the utilization of adhesive and can reduce waste by 80 to 90 percent, which can result in cost savings and a lesser impact on our environment," says Mark Alness, Senior Vice President, Americas Forest Products Division. "Hexion continues to enable the expanded use of wood in building and construction and leads the charge as we've done for more than 80 years."

Hexion received full qualification of its EcoBind 6500 resin with Wonderbond M650Y-M700Y hardener. This ultra-low emitting EcoBind resin successfully passed both the ANSI PRG 320-18 standard, which covers the manufacturing, qualification, and adhesive requirements for CLT, and the ANSI 405-18 standard, which provides adhesive evaluation requirements for use in structural glulam. The EcoBind 6500 system complies with the International Code Council's (ICC) Tall Wood Code changes adopted for the 2021 version of the International Building Code.

The EcoBind adhesive system employs separate application technology to maximize adhesive utilization. The layup of all certification test samples was completed with the adhesive components separately applied to each wood substrate to duplicate the manufacturing process.

"Hexion's EcoBind resin is versatile in that it passed a wide array of tests for North American adhesive standards measuring bond strength, resistance to delamination, exterior exposure durability and creep, as well as resistance to high temperature and fire exposures," Alness said.

For more information, consult with Hexion Hall 26, Booth F77 during LIGNA 2019 in Hanover, Germany, May 27-31, or visit www.hexion.com.

About Hexion

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

