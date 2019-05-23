

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.17 billion, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Medtronic plc reported adjusted earnings of $2.08 billion or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $8.15 billion from $8.14 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.08 Bln. vs. $1.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q4): $8.15 Bln vs. $8.14 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX