

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, the dollar fell slightly and equities succumbed to selling pressure after U.K. chip designer ARM suspended business with Huawei in order to comply with a United States blockade of the company, adding to fears of a tech cold war.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,277.24 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,276.75 per ounce.



The United States and China appear to be bracing for a prolonged standoff over trade after the U.S. squeezed Chinese companies by threatening to shut off supplies of those key components.



Hopes are now being placed on the Xi-Trump meeting on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Japan at the end of June.



Stock markets across Asia and Europe fell as investors fretted about the adverse effects of trade tensions on global economic growth.



On the Brexit front, a key ally resigned from May's cabinet late on Wednesday, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to step down. A report from The Times said May is likely to announce her departure from office on Friday.



The minutes from U.S. Fed's last meeting showing that the central bank's patient approach to rate-change would be appropriate 'for some time' also provided a bit of support for the precious metal.



