

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $265 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $208 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $9.14 billion from $9.11 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q1): $9.14 Bln vs. $9.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.5 - $9.6 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 - $5.65 Full year revenue guidance: $42.9 - $43.9 Bln



