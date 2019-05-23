

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank releases accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on April 9 and 10.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen and the greenback, it dropped against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 122.60 against the yen, 1.1232 against the franc, 0.8806 against the pound and 1.1137 against the greenback as of 7:25 am ET.



