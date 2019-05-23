

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer price inflation slowed for the fourth straight month in April, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 4.1 percent rise in March. In December, prices rose 5.4 percent.



Among main groups, prices for water supply rose 11.5 percent annually and those of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply costs rose 8.0 percent.



Both the domestic and foreign market prices rose 6.0 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, in April.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in April, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX