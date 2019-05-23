APRINOIA Therapeutics Awarded Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- APRINOIA Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a pipeline of therapeutics and imaging diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, announces today that it has been awarded a research grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) for the development of alpha-synuclein PET imaging tracers.

APRINOIA has established a proprietary small molecule platform targeting aggregated protein structures, including tau and alpha-synuclein. APRINOIA has identified, from its bespoke compound library, a subset of molecules that selectively bind to alpha-synuclein aggregates and may be useful as PET imaging agents. A clinical alpha-synuclein PET tracer could be applied for precise diagnosis of alpha-synuclein-associated diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy, and for facilitating development of treatments for patients of those diseases.

Ming-Kuei Jang, CEO of APRINOIA Therapeutics, commented: "We are honored to receive this award from MJFF and are very grateful for the support from the foundation. The award will accelerate the progression of our alpha-synuclein program with our current industrial and academic collaborators. Our goal is to develop a tracer that could be widely accessible to the medical and research communities for advancing our knowledge of Parkinson's disease and other alpha-synuclein related diseases and for developing new treatments for our patients."

About APRINOIA Therapeutics

APRINOIA Therapeutics, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is currently advancing a pipeline featuring three diagnostic and two therapeutic products, collectively targeting brain disorders associated with tau and alpha-synuclein, while incubating the next wave of therapeutic projects.

The Company is committed to building a strong pipeline with innovative products, as well as building strong collaborations with global and regional partners to accelerate its product development. The Company currently has operations in Taiwan, Mainland China, and Japan.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

To learn more about the foundation, please visit https://www.michaeljfox.org/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/768211/APRINOIA_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg