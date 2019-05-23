XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the Third Consecutive Year

GREENWICH, Conn. - May 23, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a top ten global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics in North America. The 2019 recognition marks the third consecutive year that Gartner has named XPO as a 3PL Leader.

In compiling its 2019 report, Gartner evaluated third-party logistics providers in North America on their ability to execute and the completeness of their vision. Gartner clients can access the full report here (https://www.gartner.com/document/3873963).

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "We're proud to once again be recognized by Gartner for the leading capabilities we provide across the supply chain, and for our commitment to continuous improvement. We'll continue to invest in finding new ways to help our customers succeed."

According to Gartner, "Leaders rate well on the highly weighted criteria for both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. These strong-performing and full-service 3PLs offer a broader portfolio of logistics functions and typically value-added services that span the end-to-end supply chain and have specific industry variations that customers can leverage. They understand North American logistics market drivers, regional nuances and customer needs, and translate that understanding into service offerings that are locally fit for purpose and supported by the use of leading technologies. Leaders have well-structured strategies and business models that support the continued expansion of their regional capabilities and service coverage. Customers trust and rely on Leaders to help them achieve top logistics performance within the US, Canada and Mexico."

