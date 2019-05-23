LGC Capital LTD.: LGC CAPITAL Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Appointment of New Chairman and Approval of Name Change to Elixxer Ltd.

MONTRÉAL, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGC Capital Ltd. (TSXV: LG) (OTCQB: LGGCF) ("LGC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held yesterday in Montreal, Quebec. At the Meeting, all five of the nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 17, 2019 were elected as directors, all with a vote of more than 92% of the shares voted in their favour. Accordingly, the directors of LGC for the ensuing year are Mohammed Ghafari, Mazen Haddad, Rafi Hazan, David Lenigas and Ferras Zalt.

At the Meeting, shareholders adopted a special resolution approving a change in the name of the Corporation to "Elixxer Ltd." or such other name as the Corporation's directors may determine. The special resolution was supported by 98.94% of the votes cast at the Meeting. The Corporation intends to proceed with the name change as expeditiously as possible.

Shareholders also adopted:

a special resolution approving the creation of an unlimited number of preferred shares in the capital stock of the Corporation, with a vote of 95.11% in favour said special resolution;



a resolution ratifying and confirming an amendment to the Corporation's 2016 Stock Option Plan so as to increase the number of common shares that can be issued thereunder, with a vote of 95.05% in favour of said resolution; and



a resolution ratifying and confirming certain grants of stock options to three executive officers of the Corporation pursuant to the 2016 Stock Option Plan, with a vote of 94.23% of disinterested shareholders in favour of said resolution.

At the Meeting, shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Corporation's auditor.

Immediately following the Meeting, the Corporation's board of directors convened to appoint LGC's executive officers for the ensuing year. The Corporation is pleased to announce that Mr. Ferras Zalt has been named as the new Chairman of the Corporation's board of directors. Mr. Mazen Haddad was re-appointed as the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mark Shinners was re-appointed as the Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. John McMullen was re-appointed as the Corporation's President, Mr. Remy di Meglio was re-appointed as the Corporation's Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Michael Kozub was re-appointed as the Corporation's Corporate Secretary.

