Digital Ally, Inc. to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4th at 10:20 AM PST / 1:20 PM EST. Stan Ross (CEO of Digital Ally, Inc.) will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"We are happy to present at this year's LD Micro Invitational" said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, Inc. "Having the opportunity to share our continuing success in current litigation cases as well as updates on new products at such a highly respected conference is very exciting."

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, commercial fleets, and consumer use. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

