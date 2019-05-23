The Avener at the Mouton Cadet Wine Bar

PAUILLAC, France, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After the video recording for his latest project on the rooftop of the Palais des Festivals, the international DJ The Avener came to the Mouton Cadet Wine Bar to relax, along with French artist Manu Lanvin.

The Sunset Aperitifs are the perfect occasion to show to all the guests of the Mouton Cadet Wine Bar the exquisite food pairings with Mouton Cadet wines, including Mouton Cadet Red wine, Mouton Cadet Rosé and Mouton Cadet White wine, while enjoying the view that only the Mouton Cadet Wine Bar offers over Cannes bay.

About Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA

Since 1933, the family-owned company Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, headed by Chairman and CEO Philippe Sereys de Rothschild and located in the heart of the Pauillac vineyard, has been motivated by a constant ambition: To make the world's finest wines, each in its own category. That applies both to the châteaux wines for which it is responsible, like the renowned Château Mouton Rothschild, a First Growth, and to its branded wines, including the famous Mouton Cadet, now the world's best-selling Bordeaux AOC wine.

Created by Baron Philippe de Rothschild in 1930, Mouton Cadet symbolises the visionary spirit of the Rothschild family and its commitment to innovation. True to its convictions, the third generation is focusing on continuous improvement of the Mouton Cadet brand, a synonym for success in over 150 countries around the world. The brand's international reputation makes it a natural partner for prestigious international events like the Cannes International Film Festival, for which Baron Philippe de Rothschild has been Official Supplier since 1991.

THE MOUTON CADET WINE BAR

15 - 25 May 2019

Palais des Festivals, Boulevard de la Croisette - Cannes, France

