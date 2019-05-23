As from May 24, 2019, subscription rights issued by TargetEveryone AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 5, 2019. Instrument: TR ------------------------------------------ Short name: TEONE TR 190524 ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012674166 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 174147 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from May 24, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by TargetEveryone AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: BTA ------------------------------------------ Short name: TEONE BTA 190524 ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012674174 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 174148 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 01550.