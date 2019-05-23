Solution to provide greater control and enable global growth

A global retail company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) to upgrade its network. Zayo will provide the UK-based customer with a global network to support its business in over 150 countries. The solution will provide the customer with diverse wavelength connectivity and five 100G IP hubs across Western Europe and key locations in North America.

The new network represents an upgrade to the customer's infrastructure and will deliver increased reliability to enable future business expansion. In addition, the solution will improve optimization and provide greater control of the routing of key traffic. The network leverages Zayo's dense fiber backbone across Europe and North America in addition to Zayo's Global Reach partnerships.

Increasingly, retailers are upgrading their networks to support their online business, optimize their supply chain, introduce new services and enable big data analytics.

"As part of our global capabilities, we are able to put the full power of both our network and partnerships to work to support this customer's significant ambitions for global growth," said Ian Cunningham, senior vice president of Sales at Zayo. "Online retailing relies on continuous, fast and high-quality connectivity and this customer has trusted us to deliver this expansive, high-performance solution."

