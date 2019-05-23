Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Worth $91.3 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device Type (IVD (Equipment, Consumable), Cardiovascular, Diabetes Care, Drug Delivery, Dental, Orthopedic, Ophthalmic, Endoscopy Devices) Class of Device (Class I, II III), Services - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 91.3 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 55.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

Factors such as increasing automation in the manufacturing of medical devices and advanced technologies integrating electronics and medical devices are expected to drive the growth of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market. The increased connectivity and data-gathering capabilities of these technologies make it possible to build high-volume, regulation-compliant manufacturing processes with efficient inventory and production management. With the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies in manufacturing critical and sophisticated medical devices, the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The IVD devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market in 2019

In 2019, the IVD devices segment is likely to account for the largest share of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market. The share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing volume of IVD tests performed globally, a growing number of hospitals and clinical laboratories in developing countries, automation and technological advancements in instruments with high-throughput capabilities, and advances in life science research.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market"

145 - Tables

45 - Figures

241 - Pages

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=170622851

By service type, the device development and manufacturing services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2019

In 2019, the device development and manufacturing services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market. The increasing adoption of contract manufacturing services by OEMs in the medical device industry, growing consumption of medical devices, and the improving capabilities for device development and manufacturing are the major factors responsible for the large share of the device development and manufacturing services segment.

Class II medical devices are estimated to hold the largest share of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market in 2019

Class II medical devices are expected to account for a major share of the market in 2019, followed by Class I and Class III devices, respectively. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of medical devices that fall under this device class and fewer regulatory compliance necessities than Class III devices.

APAC is expected to dominate the market in 2019

APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market in 2019, followed by North America. The dominant share of APAC is mainly due to the lower cost of raw material and labor as compared to the developed countries. The increasing demand for medical devices due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, adoption of technologically advanced products, and the less stringent regulatory scenario compared to most developed countries are some of the other factors contributing to the higher market share of the APAC region.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=170622851

The key players in the Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market are Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Jabil Inc. (US), TE Connectivity, Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanmina Corporation (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Plexus Corporation (US), Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (US), Integer Holdings Corporation (US), and Gerresheimer Ag (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-device-contract-manufacturing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg