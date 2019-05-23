Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: Q1 2019 Financial and Operating Results

Mobile TeleSystems Announces Financial and Operating Results for the First Quarter 2019

MOSCOW, RUSSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Q1 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

MTS Group - Key figures (RUB bln) Q1

2019 Q1

2018 Change,

% Revenue 118.0 107.9 9.4% of which: Russia 109.1 101.1 7.9% OIBDA 55.3 52.1 6.0% of which: Russia 51.7 49.6 4.2% Operating profit 28.8 26.8 7.6% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 17.6 15.4 14.1% Cash CAPEX 16.6 16.7 -0.3% Net debt 292.4 204.1 43.2% Net debt / LTM Adjusted OIBDA 1.5x 1.1x n/a Operating cash flow -16.1 35.7 n/a Free cash flow -31.4 13.9 n/a Free cash flow excluding SEC/DOJ payment 24.2 13.9 73.8%

Alexey Kornya, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results:

"MTS has kicked off 2019 with another strong quarter. Growth continued in most of our core markets, supported by the sustained trend in rising consumer demand for high-speed data, as well as increased financial services activity. Group Revenue in Q1 was up 9.4% to RUB 118.0 bln year-over-year, with strong top-line performance contributing to OIBDA growth of 6.0% year-over-year, reaching RUB 55.3 bln.

We also continue to move forward on our 3D strategy. Building out our data capabilities and sales channels of advanced devices provides a firm foundation for our ongoing core operational performance. Simultaneously, we are accelerating digital transformation to capture emerging growth opportunities, including in entertainment, home solutions, and cloud-based enterprise services. Finally, our new dividend policy reaffirms our long-term commitment to our global pool of investors, with the aim to pay at least RUB 28.0 per ordinary share (RUB 56.0 per ADS) each calendar year over the next three years.

Given our strong Q1 performance, we upgrade our 2019 OIBDA guidance to largely flat from slightly negative year-over-year, while reiterating our revenue guidance of more than 3% growth year-over-year, keeping in mind the high base effect from H2 2018, as well as uncertainties related to possible regulatory changes, an evolving competitive landscape, and other factors that could materially impact the company's performance. Altogether, we remain confident in our current market position, our 2019 performance outlook, and our continued ability to deliver substantial value for our shareholders."

More information at: http://ir.mts.ru/investors/financial-center/financial-results/default.aspx

[1] Excluding lease obligations

[2] Excluding the effects of new IFRS 9, 15, and 16 standards

