XPEL Technologies Corp.: XPEL, Inc. to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / XPEL, Inc., (TSXV: DAP.U), a global provider of protective films and coatings, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 12:20 PM PST / 3:20 PM EST. Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer and Barry Wood, Chief Financial Officer of XPEL, Inc. will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges" stated Chris Lahiji, while waiting in the longest TSA line in history. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

ABOUT XPEL

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. (TSXV: DAP.U) is publicly traded on the TSXV Exchange.

For more information, visit www.xpel.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Institutional Marketing Services (IMS)

Phone: (203) 972-9200

Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com

