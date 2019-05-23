Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor to Present at the Annual Utah Governor's Energy Summit 2019 in Salt Lake City

CEO Matt Nicosia to Participate in Solutions to the Challenges of a Global Energy and Minerals Economy Panel

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / Vivakor Inc. (OTC PINK: VIVK) (the 'Company'), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, is pleased to announce that the company has been invited to present at the Governor's Energy Summit being held May 30, 2019 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, UT. Matt Nicosia, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in a morning panel discussion on Local Solutions to the Challenges of a Global Energy and Minerals Economy. Other noted speakers include Utah's Governor Gary Herbert, Energy Secretary for the United States and former Texas Governor Rick Perry, Wyoming's Governor Mark Gordon and many others. There will be presentations and breakout sessions by both US and International leaders in the Energy Sector.

'We are excited to participate again in this esteemed Energy Summit, which is the largest event of its kind in the Intermountain West,' stated Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia. 'Utah not only has vast oil sand and mineral deposits, but is also viewed as a leader in driving innovations in the energy sector. We are honored to participate with other business leaders and policymakers, and view this as a recognition of our leadership position in the market.'

Vivakor, Inc. procures and develops revenue producing assets around the world. These holdings include intellectual properties that are proprietary and largely disruptive while centered principally in the natural resources sector. Vivakor is an asset acquisition company focused specifically on energy related projects across the globe, utilizing its patent pending, oil extraction technology and methodology in a production capacity in the Middle East and Utah. This revolutionary process and machinery is used in the remediation and reclamation of hydrocarbon contaminated soil. . The Company manufactures its Remediation Processing Centers (PRCs) within an Opportunity Zone in Utah, and deploys them currently in both Utah and Kuwait, providing a solution to the worlds needs for clean and environmentally conscious hydrocarbon extraction.

ABOUT VIVAKOR, INC.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

