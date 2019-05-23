Presented by Dr. Giovanni Amoroso During the New Solutions for Serious Needs Session of EuroPCR

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2019 / IdaHealth, a medical device company dedicated to modernizing proactive patient care through innovative monitoring systems, today introduced the company's Radial Occlusion Artery Monitoring (ROAM) technology, IdaFlo Tr, during a presentation at the annual meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EuroPCR) in Paris. IdaFlo Tr is an innovative transradial nanotechnology-based bracelet that allows for the continuous, real-time and wireless monitoring of radial arterial blood flow.

Click here to view the full press release, including media-ready images, downloadable resources, and more.

About IdaHealth

IdaHealth is medical device company that designs, manufactures and markets non invasive disruptive predictive monitoring solutions that provide continuous information to proactively improve quality of life.

It is IdaHealth's vision to becoming the leader of creating and delivering disruptive solutions that change the standard of care for non invasive and predictive monitoring systems to enhance quality of life. Using IdaHealth's patented technology, the company is developing its first two breakthrough products.

IdaHealth delivers solutions that simply do not exist today.

Media Relations

David Camp Jr

Email: david@idahealth.com

Tel: (954) 806-2962

SOURCE: IdaHealth

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546241/IdaHealth-Showcases-Technology-to-Standardize-Radial-Occlusion-Artery-Monitoring-at-EuroPCR-2019