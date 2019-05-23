

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank (DB) Christian Sewing said that the bank is prepared to make tough cutbacks to improve the bank's profitability and raise a 'disappointing' share price.



At the annual general meeting, Christian Sewing said that the bank will further tighten its capital allocation and implement our hurdle rates rigorously group-wide. The company will accelerate transformation by rigorously focusing its bank on profitable and growing businesses which are particularly relevant for its clients.



On Wednesday, Deutsche Bank admitted it had used faulty software to screen customer transaction for money laundering.



